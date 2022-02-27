Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to announce $891.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.90 million to $912.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

