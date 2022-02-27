Brokers Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.15. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

