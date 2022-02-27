Brokers Offer Predictions for Skillz Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillz in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. decreased their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.