Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.60.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

TSE:RY opened at C$140.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$108.51 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

