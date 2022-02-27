Brokers Offer Predictions for Nutriband Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nutriband in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Nutriband’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Shares of NTRB opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -3.99.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 364.35%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.