Brokerages Set Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) PT at $30.50

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STER. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 186,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

