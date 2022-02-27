Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $26.29

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIOCF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $19.75 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0672 dividend. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

