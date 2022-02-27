Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 56.20

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 57.33 ($0.78).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

LLOY opened at GBX 49.68 ($0.68) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.15. The stock has a market cap of £35.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.