Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) PT at C$2.35

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.35.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:HEXO traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.28. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$275.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

