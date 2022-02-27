Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $17.81

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 18,757,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,747,661. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

