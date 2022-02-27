Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $149.89

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.