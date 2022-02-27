Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT at $3.10

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CESDF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.