Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price at $20.60

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRDG opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

