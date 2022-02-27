Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Price Target at $3,161.67

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

AAUKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.