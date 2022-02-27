Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will post $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,063,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after buying an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

