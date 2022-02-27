Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $6.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94. McKesson reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.