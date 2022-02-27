Brokerages Anticipate Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Health.

HLTH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 527,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

