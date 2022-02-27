Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.70. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CBU stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. 170,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

