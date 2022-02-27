Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Down 2.9%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 73,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 144,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.