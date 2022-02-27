Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Down 2.9%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 73,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 144,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

