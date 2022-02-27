Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. 15,719,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,459,424. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

