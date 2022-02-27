BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 394564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BRF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

