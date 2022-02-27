BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 394564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.54.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
