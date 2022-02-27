Brendan Teehan Sells 472 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $11,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.64 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

