Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

