Boson Protocol Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.54 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00237657 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021635 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

