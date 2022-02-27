Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO James M. Watkins Acquires 2,500 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOOT opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

