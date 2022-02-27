BOMB Price Tops $2.23 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00005610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $242,274.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,971 coins and its circulating supply is 894,183 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

