BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

