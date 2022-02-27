BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of TopBuild worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

