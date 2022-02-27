BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. Loews Co. has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.