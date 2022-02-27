BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,001,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

