BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to C$33.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.64.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.