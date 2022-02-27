Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,976,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 860,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,039. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

