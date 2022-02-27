Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

BLMN stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

