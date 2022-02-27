Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 6.7%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 181,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 250,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$143.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 97 patented and 17 unpatented claims covering an area of 4.5 square kilometers located in the Silver State of Nevada.

