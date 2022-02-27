BlackRock Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261,643 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,440,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.17 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.