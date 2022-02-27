BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of Luby’s worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luby’s by 96.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 2,131,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luby’s by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 442,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Luby’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Luby’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUB opened at $2.79 on Friday. Luby’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

