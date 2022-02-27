BlackRock Inc. Buys 21,877 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.90% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 543.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 292,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,083,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $1.30 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Odonate Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Our initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer.

