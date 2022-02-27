BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stake Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

BGY opened at $5.95 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

