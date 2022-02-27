Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

