BitCore Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $144,421.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.47 or 0.07113064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00276032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00806856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00073330 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00402913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00216095 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

