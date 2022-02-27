BitcoinZ Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.98 million and $168,347.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00277592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00077013 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00087573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,977,392 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

