Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $146.12 million and approximately $959,391.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

