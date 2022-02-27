bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops One Day Volume of $360,310.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $360,310.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.32 or 0.07004248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.99 or 0.99868729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

