Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $31.63 on Major Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.63 or 0.00084408 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and $27,045.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

