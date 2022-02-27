Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $9.53 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 3.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.45. 4,547,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,222. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

