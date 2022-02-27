Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $508,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 2,187,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

