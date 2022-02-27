Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.20. 4,569,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,727. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

