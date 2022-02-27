Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

