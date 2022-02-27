Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.
In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.