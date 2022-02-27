Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 118,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $121.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

