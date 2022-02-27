BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

